LAHORE: Capital city police officer Muhammad Amin Wains yesterday said that the traffic wardens are face of the city police and they should serve the community with more dedication and commitment. The city police chief urged the traffic officers to behave politely with the people.

“Traffic wardens are not only responsible for giving a safe and clear pathway to the citizens but they are also responsible for the security of life and assets of the people,” Wains said while delivering a lecture to the traffic police officers at Alhamra Thursday.

Principal of Home Economics College Prof Farrah Yaqoob and DIG Traffic Ahmad Mobin also spoke on this occasion.–Staff Reporter