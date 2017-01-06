LAHORE - JUI-F chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman yesterday underwent gallbladder surgery at Ittefaq Hospital, a state-of-the art health facility set up by the Sharif family.

Doctors said the surgery was successful and he would be able to resume his routine activities in a couple of weeks. Relatives and party men have appealed to his well-wishers and friends to pray for his fast recovery.

Maulana had his heart surgery a decade ago at Punjab Institute of Cardiology when Ch Pervazi Elahi was the chief minister.