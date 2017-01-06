LAHORE: A porter of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has set an example of honesty by returning a bag carrying more than two hundred thousand rupees to its owner, a spokesman said yesterday.
Farman Ali, a passenger who came from Karachi and landed at 1410 hrs, left his bag in car parking.
Ameen, the CAA Porter No-30, found the bag while retrieving trollies and handed it over to Dapso Office
The passenger, a resident of Mohni road, Ahmed Park, when reached near Askari-10 realised that he had lost his bag on the airport came back airport and approached the Dapso Office.
After verification, the passenger was returned his bag carrying Rs2,55,500.–Staff Reporter