LAHORE - The 125th Foundation Day celebrations of Government Islamia College Railway Road began yesterday.

In this regard, an inter-collegiate competition on Qirat and Naat was held in Habibia Hall. Students from across the country participated in the competition. The chief guest was Prof Dr Yousuf Khan while the college Principal Prof Tahir Javed presided over.

The winner students were also given prizes and awards. Speech completion in this regard will be held on January 9.