LAHORE: A 25-year-old man yesterday was found shot dead at his house in PIA housing society in the Satu Katla police precincts. The body was moved to the morgue for an autopsy.

The family told the police that Ahmed Bilal committed suicide by shooting himself in the heart. The man took the extreme step after an argument with his family members, police sources said. He died on the spot.

The police visited the crime scene and removed the body to the morgue. Further investigation was underway.–Staff Reporter