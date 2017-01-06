LAHORE - The Punjab Information Commission has issued show cause notice to the public information officer of the Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) for not providing information to a petitioner about appointment record of directors.

The PIC also summoned the PEF Managing Director Tariq Mehmood in person on January 10 along with the required documents.

The petitioner Ch Shoaib Saleem advocate had sought complete recruitment record from the newspaper advertisement to the appointment of four directors in the foundation.

On Thursday, the PIC issued notice to the PEF PIO Urooj under section 15 of the Transparency and Right to Information Act 2013. The court may impose a fine up to Rs 50,000 to the officer posted to provide the required information.

The court also directed the PEF officials to present the required information within an hour but the foundation failed to do so.

The commission had already issued direction to the PEF to provide the required information to the petitioner.