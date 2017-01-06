LAHORE - A sessions court yesterday ordered police to complete investigation of 14-year old Nalain Mubarak’s theft case at the earliest, and submit report on petition seeking registration of FIR against 94 respondents including 40 police officials.

Additional district & sessions judge Ghulam Murtaza Uppal passed the order on 22-A 22-B application filed by Pir Saleem Abbass Jafree.

On July 31, 2002, Nalain Mubarak of Prophet Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him was stolen from the showcase of the exhibition gallery of Badshahi Masjid in the precinct of Tibi City police.

In his order, the judge held that “Despite of making best efforts, police has failed to effect recovery of case property in case FIR 352/2002 offence u/s 380 PPC police station Tibi city. The law is very much settled on the point that Ex-Officio Justice of Peace could not interfere in the domain of investigation agency.

However, he may issue directions u/s 22-A (6)(iii) of Cr.P.C regarding neglect, failure or access committed by a police authority in relation to its functions and duties. Hence, in view of the contention of the petitioner, investigation of case and SHO police station concerned are directed to conclude the investigation at the earliest, do the needful in accordance with law and submit complete report u/s 173 Cr. P.C as early as possible,” The judge, after the said observation, disposed of the petition.