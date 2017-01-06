LAHORE - The provincial government yesterday decided to launch indiscriminate crackdown against those providing financial support to the terrorists and their facilitators.

The meeting of Provincial Apex Committee, with Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair, decided that zero-tolerance policy will be implemented against those involved in printing and distribution of literature based on religious hatred and implementation on law of ban on provocative speeches will also be ensured.

Similarly, violation of Amplifier Act will not be tolerated at all and strict action will be taken against those involved in spreading terrorism, extremism, and sectarianism on social media.

The meeting also decided to make strict monitoring of entry and exit points of the province.

Adviser National Security Lt General (r) Nasir Janjua, Corps Commander Lahore Lt Gen Sadiq Ali, Punjab Rangers DG Major General Umar Farooque Burki, General Officer Commanding 10 Division Maj Gen Sardar Tariq Aman, Chief Secretary Capt (r) Zahid Saeed, IGP Mushtaq Ahmed Sukhera, Home Secretary Maj (r) Azam Suleman Khan, National Security Division Secretary Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui and senior military and civil officers attended the meeting.

Progress on the steps being taken to eliminate terrorism, extremism and sectarianism in the province under National Action Plan (NAP) was reviewed in detail in four-hour long meeting.

The participants of the meeting expressed their satisfaction over the steps taken under NAP and it was resolved that efforts will be continued to uproot terrorism, extremism and sectarianism. The meeting also appreciated successful operations carried out by Punjab government and law enforcement agencies against terrorists and their facilitators.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that our survival lies in the elimination of terrorism and the whole nation is united to achieve this objective. “NAP is a guarantee to peace in the country,” he added.

He paid tributed to Pak Army which has defeated the terrorists through the most successful military operation in the world history - Zarb-e-Azb - and those destroying the peace of Pakistan have themselves been destroyed. “We are fighting the war against terrorism through unity, solidarity and harmony and winning the war against terrorism,” Shehbaz highlighted.

He also expressed the hope that Pakistan will achieve the victory and the country will be purged of menace of terrorism, extremism, militancy and sectarianism forever.

He informed the meeting that Punjab is the first province where ‘Safe City Project’ has become operational and use of modern technology is proving helpful in the war against terrorism. The process of geo-tagging of madaris, mosques and worship places has been completed, he added.

Earlier, Corps Commander Lahore Lt Gen Sadiq Ali and NSA Gen (r) Nasir Janjua met CM Shahbaz Sharif and discussed matters of mutual interest and steps being taken in connection with NAP.

JATOI MEETS SHEHBAZ

Federal Minister for Industries and Production Ghulam Murtaza Khan Jatoi called on Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif yesterday.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said that national economy has improved substantially due to economic policies of PML-N government. “New job opportunities are being generated with the promotion of investment and trade and economic activities. Marvellous achievements have been made on economic front during the last three and a half years,” he added.

Shehbaz said that infrastructure is being established on solid foundations for the benefit of common man from the fruits of industrial and trade progress. “Pakistan is moving towards the journey of light, hope and peace and now there will be politics of only progress and prosperity of the country. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, the country will be made peaceful and economically strong,” he further said.