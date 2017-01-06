LAHORE - The Lahore High Court yesterday suspended victory notifications of chairman and vice chairman from UC-139, Nishtar Town (Daroghawala), with directions to Election Commission of Pakistan to submit reply.

As hearing commenced, a law officer of the ECP appeared before the court and informed that the nomination papers of the respondents did not bear any remarks of the RO. However, he said the matter could be taken up by the election commission or election tribunal. The law officer contended that the high court had no jurisdiction to hear the election dispute.

Zameer Khan, a voter from Union Council 139, who had challenged the victory of the said council’s chairman and vice-chairman. He argued that the returning officer neither approved nor rejected the nomination papers of both Chairman Muhammad Amjad and Vice-Chairman Muhammad Arshad.

He said that their nomination papers could not be processed without the observation of returning officer concerned. He prayed the court to declare the respondents chairman and vice chairman disqualified for being elected on the basis of bogus nomination papers.

After hearing both sides, Justice Ali Akbar Qureshi suspended the victory notifications of the respondents and sought detailed reply from ECP.