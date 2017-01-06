LAHORE - HomeNet Pakistan and civil society organisations condemned increasing incidents of violence against child domestic labourers in major cities including Lahore and Islamabad.

According to a statement issued on yesterday, the HomeNet Pakistan stated that the recently reported incidents in Islamabad and Lahore involved educated and influential families inflicting torture on minor children mainly girls. Children Advocacy Network-CAN Pakistan stressed the need for taking immediate and effective stesp to eradicate forced labour, end modern slavery and human trafficking.

CAN Pakistan regretted that in recently promulgated “The Punjab Restriction on Children’s Employment Act 2016” the contemporary form of slavery child domestic labour was not declared prohibited.

At least 60 children have lost their lives due to brutal torture of their employers. Provincial governments must include the Child Domestic Labour in the list of hazardous occupations, and put a complete ban on this contemporary form of slavery.