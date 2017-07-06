LAHORE - More than 700 public colleges across Punjab are using Online College Admissions System (OCAS) for processing intermediate admissions applications for their FA, FSC, ICS programs,.

The system, introduced by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) for Higher Education Department (HED) of Punjab, has so far processed one million applications.

For the next academic year, OCAS is scheduled to be made available for the Intermediate admissions cycle 2017 at public colleges, once BISEs declare matriculation results.

The initiative is aimed at enhancing the efficiency and ensure transparency. Online College Applications System (OCAS) provides a web-based facility for applicants to submit admission application(s) online. Online College Admissions System (OCAS) is built to provide easy, convenient, efficient and reliable access to students for admissions in the government colleges for higher education.

The salient features of the system include 24/7 access, apply from any place with internet access – no more queues, track admissions application status via college website, integration with BISE results, minimising data entry and reducing errors.