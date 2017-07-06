LAHORE - A delegation of Asian Development Bank (ADB), led by Vice President Wencai Zhang met with Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday.

During the meeting, progress on different projects initiated in collaboration with the Asian Development Bank in Punjab also came under review. The team agreed to cooperate with the Punjab government in energy, skill development, urban transport, infrastructure, small hydel dams, irrigation, agriculture and education sectors.

On the occasion, CM Shehbaz Sharif said that Asian Development Bank is an important partner of the Punjab government and work is in progress for the betterment of different sectors in collaboration with the ADB.

He said the Punjab government has launched a major initiative of lightening southern Punjab schools through solar energy and thousands of schools would light up through solar energy this year. ADB’s cooperation in Ujala Programme is valuable and the bank can provide further assistance keeping in view the utility of this project.

He said that government is speedily completing energy projects worth 3600-megawatt with its own resources. He said that ADB can help meet this challenge by extending cooperation to the government in energy sector. Wencai Zhang said the bank is willing to further extend cooperation.

Separately, UK High Commissioner Thomas Drew called on Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and shared views on promoting cooperation with Pakistan in areas of development.

The British High Commissioner congratulated Chief Minister on the completion of 1320MW Sahiwal Coal Power Project. He also appreciated the steps taken by Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif for improving the quality of life of the people in the province. He said that the UK gives importance to its relations with Pakistan and added that cooperation with Punjab government would be further extended to bring about improvements in health, education, skill development and other social sectors.

Shehbaz said due to timely steps by the government, energy crisis has been largely decreased in the country consequentially load-shedding has been decreased. He said that new chapters of transparency, high quality and speed have been written in development projects and today the world is openly acknowledging this fact. He said Pakistan of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah is moving towards its real destination and the unanimous decisions made by political and military leadership are yielding results as tremendous achievements have been gained in war against terrorism. He said that Pakistan of 2017 is more secured, peaceful and economically viable than that of 2013.