Last month, right before Eid, I got a chance to visit many Eid exhibitions. However, the best one amongst them was under the banner of Fabbitt which happens to be Pakistan’s largest multi-label online fashion retailer. It hosted the 1st Fabbitt Eid Festival this year.

The two day fiesta took place at Royal Palm Golf & Country Club on 24th and 25th June, 2017. Master Molty Foam sponsored the event which seemed a fruitful investment. The event was a fusion of fashion, food, and entertainment.

Since it was held during the last two days of Ramazan, purpose of this event was to revive the traditional spirit of Chand Raat by gathering Lahoris under one roof to enjoy the revelries of Eid making it more striking and uplifting. The festival transformed the venue into a wonderland of Eid shopping with notable designers, famous eateries and full on entertainment.

It was a huge platform for Lahoris to shop, eat and explore various eateries and resuscitate the old tradition of Chaand Raat. Majority of the people were seen exploring various designer-wear, prêt, lifestyle and luxury brands. Some of Pakistan's most exciting designers, including Faraz Manan, Fahad Hussayn, Ivy, Farah Talib Aziz, Neemar Jewels, Republic, Zara Shahjahan, Amrapali, Maria B, Elan & many others, showcased their exciting assortments. Apart from designer-wear, visitors availed on-the-spot salon and mehndi services. People were seen enjoying scrumptious food and creamy desserts. Play area for kids was another source of attraction for the families. Jumping castle and magic show at the kid’s entertainment area was the icing on the cake for kids and mothers seemed relieved too. Sufi night was the acme of day one. People were mesmerised by the soulful music and non-stop entertainment.

Famed personalities like Sharmila Farooqui, Iffat Rahim, Sadaf Fawad Khan, Nadia Jamil, Ali Qureshi attended the event. The new sensation of Coke Studio, Jimmy Khan performed at the second day of event and mesmerised everyone.

“We are quite excited to bring the Fabbitt Eid Festival for all the fashion fanatics and food lovers. The basic aim is to celebrate the spirit of Eid and revive traditional chand raat and fun that people use to have with their friends and families,” answered Anush Ammar upon my question, who was the organiser of Fabbitt Eid Fest.

In short, after a long time I had enjoyed some event on the Chaand raat, which was a highly organised family event. It was full of music, food, fun, games and much more. It revived the fun of chand raat like the old times. From mehndi stalls to colourful bangles, from clothes to jewellery, from food to security, everything was brilliantly executed leaving nothing to complain.