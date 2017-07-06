LAHORE - Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq has stressed after the Prime Minister and his family, the past rulers of the country and all those plundering public money must also be brought to accountability and every penny of the looted wealth be recovered from them.

Addressing a high level party meeting at Mansoora on Wednesday, he also called for comprehensive electoral reforms to prevent the entry of the corrupt into the assemblies in future.

The JI senator said that some corruption-tainted politicians were changing parties to find shelter. He said it was time that the gang of the dacoits and thieves was not allowed to escape. “The nation fully knows the plunderers dressed in the guise of the elite,” he added.

Sirajul Haq said the foremost issue before the nation was the recovery of the plundered wealth of the Pakistanis lying in foreign banks.

The people, he said, wanted that the process of accountability should be also be followed by the recovery of this wealth and without this recovery, the process of accountability would be incomplete.

He held the recovered wealth would easily help in paying off the huge debts of the country and providing basic facilities to the masses.

The JI chief called upon the Election Commission to ensure electoral reforms before the 2018 elections. Besides, he said, the electoral rolls must be prepared afresh on the basis of the latest census to enable the young men exercise their right to vote.

Meanwhile, the British High Commissioner, Thomas Drew called on the JI chief at Mansoora and discussed with him matters of bilateral interest. Siraj reminded the British diplomat that the Kashmir issue was the incomplete agenda of the division of the partition and it was the responsibility of Britain to complete this agenda.

The sooner this task was accomplished, the better it would be, he added.

On the occasion, the JI chief appreciated the detailed and comprehensive debate in the British parliament over the Kashmir issue and expressed the hope that Britain would play its role at international level for the resolution of the Kashmir issue in line with the Kashmiris’ aspirations.

JI Secretary General Liaqat Baloch, deputy Secretary General Muhammad Asghar, and JI Foreign Affairs chief Abdul Ghaffar Aziz were also present on the occasion.