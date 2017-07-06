LAHORE - Parts of the country including Lahore remained in the grip of muggy weather on Wednesday with frequent tripping and unscheduled loadshedding adding to the woes of heat-stricken people.

Lack of significant rains, winds and abundance of sunshine caused considerable increase in the mercury level while high humidity made the weather oppressive, causing people to sweat profusely throughout the day.

However, rain-thundershowers with gusty winds occurred at isolated places in Gujranwala, Sargodha, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Malakand, Hazara divisions, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

In Lahore, maximum and minimum temperature was recorded 38C and 26C respectively. The meteorological department has forecast rain/thundershowers with gusty winds at isolated places of Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat divisions), Fata, upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions), Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during the next couple of days. Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.