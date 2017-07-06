LAHORE - The Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust (NPT) organised a seminar to pay glowing tributes to Col (r) Amjad Hussain, a prominent worker of Pakistan Movement, at Aiwan-i-Karkunan-i-Tehreek-i-Pakistan on Wednesday.

NPT chairman and former president of Pakistan, Muhammad Rafique Tarar, said in his message that Col Amjad Hussain played an important role in Pakistan Movement. He was among the regular visitors of Allama Iqbal and Quaid-i-Azam.

Tarar said the vacuum created by his death will not be filled for long, as he was a true follower of Islam and Pakistan ideology and he fought fearlessly against those endeavouring for making Pakistan secular.

Pakistan Movement Workers Trust Chairman Justice (r) Mian Mahboob Ahmed, Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed, Muwahid Hussain Syed, Justice (r) Aftab Farrukh, NPT Chief Coordinator Mian Farooq Altaf, MNA Dr Shazra Mansib and others also spoke on the occasion.

Senator Mushahid Hussain said his father had developed true love for Pakistan ideology in his children. “He advised us to follow the teachings of Quaid-i-Azam,” the senator said and vowed to raise his voice for the NPT and PMWT activities in the Parliament.

Ch Javed Elahi said that he had a very old relationship with late Amjad Hussain. He said the deceased was his spiritual father. “Amjad Hussain faced very difficult circumstances, followed the right path and sustained on it. He nurtured his children on the best lines and trained them how to earn honestly.

“The veteran journalist, late Majid Nizami, did a great deal by establishing the NPT where personalities are remembered,” he added. NPT Secretary Shahid Rasheed appreciated the district government for naming a road after Col (r) Amjad Hussain and announced to take out a special number of Monthly “Nazaria-i-Pakistan” on his life and services besides holding a competition of essay writing among students with a prize of Rs100,000 to the winner.