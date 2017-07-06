LAHORE - Joint delegation of Gift of Life International and Pakistan Children Heart Foundation called on Minister for Specialised Healthcare & Medical Education Kh Salman Rafiq on Wednesday. Chief Executive of Gift of Life International Rob Raylman, CE PCHF Farhan Ahmad and other office-bearers of both the institutions were included in the delegation.

Dean Institute of Child Health and Children’s Hospital Prof Masood Sadiq was also present.

Rob Raylman informed that the institution was sister organization of Rotary International which was providing treatment and surgical facilities to the children suffering from congenital heart diseases in 78 countries of the world. He offered the services for training and capacity-building of doctors and nurses serving in Children’s Hospital as well as other hospitals in Peads Cardiology Departments. He said that health mission would impart training to local doctors and nurses. He said that they would also be sent abroad to get training as master trainers. He said that the organization was also ready to send complicated cases of heart diseases for treatment abroad.

Farhan Ahmad informed that his foundation has so far sponsored 721 surgeries of congenital heart diseases. He said that one surgery costs four to five lakh rupees. He further said that PCHF has planned to construct children heart hospital and research institute at Ferozepur Road. He said that cooperation of Punjab government would be required for this noble cause.

Prof Masood Sadiq said that children with congenital heart diseases were increasing. He said that after completion of extended block of children hospital Lahore, the capacity of heart surgeries have been increased three times as 16 operation theaters have been functionalized.

IQTIDAR GILANI