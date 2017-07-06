LAHORE - The Pakistan People’s Party Wednesday observed July 5 as black day to denounce the overthrow of an elected government by a military dictator in 1977. In this connection, Lahore chapter of the PPP took out a rally in the provincial metropolis to mark the day. Led by party’s central Punjab President, Qamar Zaman Kaira, it started from Charring Cross and culminated at Nasir Bagh where the leaders made speeches to condemn the dictator Ziaul Haq and his political heirs, the Sharif family. PPP’s central Secretary Information Ch Manzoor Ahmad, Lahore President Mian Azizur Rehman Chan, Aslam Gill, Barrister Aamer Hasan and Munawar Anjum were prominent on the occasion.

Addressing the rally, Qamar Zaman Kaira said nobody now remembered General Zia who has been consigned to oblivion unlike Z.A Bhutto who is remembered in history as a great leader of the Muslim world.