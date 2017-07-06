The Lahore Fort spreads over an area greater than 20 hectares in the Punjab capital. The foundations of the modern Lahore Fort date back to 1566

during the reign of Emperor Akbar, who bestowed the fort with an architectural style. It was almost entirely rebuilt in the 17th century, when the Mughal Empire was at the height of its splendour and opulence. After the fall of the Mughal Empire, the Lahore Fort was used as the residence of Ranjit Singh, founder of the Sikh Empire. The fort then passed to British colonialists after they annexed Punjab following their victory over the Sikhs at the Battle of Gujrat in February 1849. In 1981, the fort was inscribed as a Unesco World Heritage Site for its outstanding repertoire of Mughal monuments.–Staff photo by Nawaz Alam