PR Lahore - Chief Traffic Officer Rai Ijaz Ahmad said all resources are being utilised to brining in betterment, according to a press release Wednesday.

He was talking to a four-member Turkey team comprising Naim Karatepe, Bekir Celen, Abdurrahman Evmez and Muslum Apaydin.

The CTO briefed the delegation about the administrative structure, existing resources and reforms. He praised Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif for taking steps to improve traffic system in Punjab especially in Lahore.

He also mentioned the Turkish experts’ role for bettering the local traffic system. “Turkey and Turkish National Police played vital role for introducing reforms in Lahore and Punjab Police. I hope the services of Turkish delegation will further improve the traffic system in Lahore and Punjab,” he added.

The Turkish team thanked the CTO for warm welcome and assured him of all out support for bringing in betterment. The visitors have so far collected the basic data of City Traffic Police Lahore while they would gather information about engineering, regulation and other sectors of the city.