LAHORE - The Irrigation department, Khanewal, has failed to make recovery from its lessee due to reasons best known to the officers concerned. Documents available with The Nation revealed that Liaqat Qureshi was using agricultural state land for the past three years at Ghauspur Qureshian Tehsil Mianchanu backed by a local MPA. The Irrigation minister and the secretary issued instructions to XEN concerned to take action in the recent past but the MPA managed through CM secretariat and action was stopped.

The accused grabbed and misused state land in connivance with XEN Ashraf Bhatti to whom Superintending Engineer Development Circle Multan Zone Sahiwal wrote a letter in December 2016 to put the matter in the notice of NAB Multan for the recovery of cash and state land but to no avail, according to the documents.

The department issued notices to the accused for deposit of lease amount and evacuation of state land, but he has not deposited required amount in the national exchequer so far even after vacating the state land.





