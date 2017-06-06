LAHORE - A pioneering FinTech research center at Information Technology University (ITU), in collaboration with the Digital Financial Services Research Group, University of Washington (Seattle), is going to provide eight-week summer internship opportunity till August 25 to enthusiastic individuals who intend to join the collaborative research.

The research group was established with an aim of carry out research in the field of financial technology space for improvement of access, creation and adoption of digital financial services and a step towards a global collaboration in DFS research.

The internship is designed to provide research opportunities in financial education, financial inclusion of women and FinTech Center Workshops while work areas include research design, qualitative and quantitative research and data transcription and analysis.

The skills required for the internship are good writing and communication, strong analytical skills and passion to learn.

ITU students interested in working in ICTD and digital financial services are encouraged to apply and will be preferred.

ITU Vice Chancellor Dr Umar Saif and Dr Richard Anderson, Head DFSRG & Professor, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, University of Washington (Seattle USA), signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in January this year to establish a pioneering FinTech research Center in Pakistan.

The FinTech Center and DFSRG will conduct collaborative research in the areas of cybersecurity, authentication, financial education, fraud prevention, data analytics, and customer experience studies in digital financial services. The FinTech center will also perform research on the digitisation of Government-to-Person (G2P) and Person-to-Government (P2G) payments in the country.

The Center aims at working closely with the industry, government institutions, academia and customers.

It is the first ever collaboration in Pakistan, which will be extended in the Africans and other Asian countries.

Dr Umar Saif hoped that it would facilitate the smartphone transactions and establish transparency in the system.

DFSRG is a research group at the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, University of Washington and is supported by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. The goal of the research group is to develop and deploy technological solutions to specific challenges that impede the introduction and wide-scale deployment of digital financial services.