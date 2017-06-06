LAHORE - Minister for Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Kh Salman Rafiq has directed preparing calendar, flow chart and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for managing diseases like chickenpox, measles and diphtheria.

Chairing a meeting to review chickenpox situation in Punjab on Monday, the minister directed proper guidance of general practitioners for treatment of chickenpox, measles and diphtheria patients.

Specialized Healthcare Special Secretary Dr Sajid Chohan, Primary Healthcare Special Secretary Dr Faisal Zahoor, KEMU’s ex-VC Prof Faisal Masood, Medical Director Children’s Hospital Lahore Prof Ahsan Waheed Rathore and experts from Institute of Public Health attended the meeting. Principals/medical superintendents of Punjab Medical College/Allied Hospital Faislabad, Nishtar Medical College/Nishtar Hospital Multan, Children’s Hospital Multan, Sahiwal Medical College and DHQ Teaching Hospital Sahiwal participated in the meeting through video link.

PMU VC Prof Fareed Zafar informed that training of clinicians of other hospitals have been completed according to the SOPs of patient management.

The meeting was informed that so far 144 chickenpox patients have been reported from Sahiwal and 12 from Multan. However, seven chickenpox patients were still admitted at Allied Hospital Faisalabad. Moreover, vaccine and medicines were available in the hospitals in sufficient quantity.

Besides sending data of indoor and outdoor patients, Dr Sajid Chohan directed the authorities to avoid under reporting of cases.

OUR STAFF REPORTER