LAHORE - The National Accountability Bureau on Monday arrested eight officials of Public Works Department (PWD) from different areas of Lahore for making a loss of millions of rupees to national exchequer by corrupt practices.

According to a NAB spokesperson, SDO Khursheed Ahmed, XEN Humera Khurram, Sub Engineer Naimat Ali, Sub Engineer Abdul Razzaq, Sarwar Bhatti, Muhammad Ishfaq, Muhammad Amin and Syed Shafqat Hussain managed to cash bogus bills/payments fraudulently of the 19 development projects regarding construction of roads, soling, drainage etc in Sheikhupura which were already executed by the TMA, Sheikhupura.

The bureau received a complaint against said XENs, SDOs, sub engineers of PWD for misappropriating of huge govt funds, whereas, massive embezzlements unearthed while complaint Verifications were under way. Subsequently, the NAB Lahore authorised an inquiry and collected all the records available with PWD.

During the course of inquiry and as per available record, it was disclosed that all projects belong to 3 constituencies i.e. NA-134, PP-166 and PP-169. Most of the accused didn’t join inquiry proceedings with NAB even after repeated notices sent to them.

The bureau, after receiving warrants, arrested all the accused.

They will be produced before Accountability Court today for seeking of their physical remand.





OUR STAFF REPORTER