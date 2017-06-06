LAHORE - Khurshid Begum, wife of renowned poet, intellectual and author Agha Shorish Kashmiri (late) was laid to rest at Miani Sahib graveyard on Monday evening.

She was mother of Press Secretary to Governor Agha Mashhood Shorish and Director Current Affairs, PTV, Agha Masood. Her funeral was attended among others by Punjab Minister for Health Khawaja Salman Rafique, Federal Information Secretary, Ahmad Nawaz Sukhaira, JI leader Liaqat Baloch, Khateeb Badshahi Mosque, Moulana Abdul Khair Azad, Pir Nazim Hussain Shah, journalists and officers and staff of the PTV.

Punjab Governor Malik Muhammad Rafique Rajwana, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Acting Governor Rana Muhammad Iqbal have condoled her death with the bereaved family. Her Qul would be held on Tuesday (today) at her residence-24-The Mall, Lahore after Asar prayer.