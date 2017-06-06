LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that tremendous work has been done during the last four years under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif to resolve the energy crisis.

“Due to the political acumen and untiring efforts of the prime minister, energy crisis is about to an end from the country,” the CM said while addressing a gathering of PML-N workers and notables of the walled city on Monday.

Shehbaz informed that as much as 36 billion dollars investment has been made in different energy projects under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). “During the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Pakistan in April 2015, different energy projects were signed. Out of these projects, some projects have been completed, while rest of them are about to be completed soon,” he told the gathering.

The promise which the Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif made to the nation to end load-shedding in 2018, is about to be fulfilled, he claimed. The CM lamented that due to the sit-ins of “U-turn Khan”, ten months were wasted, Chinese investors also left the country during the sit-ins, and it was feared that recurrence of any such incident may hamper the CPEC projects, which could derail the country, because these conspiracies are “remote-controlled”. “The time has come to rid of darkness,” Shehbaz Sharif said, claiming that electricty loadshedding has sufficiently been decreased due to energy projects. “The prime minister has fulfilled his promise of overcoming the energy crisis made with 20 crore people of Pakistan,” he added.

CONDOLENCE

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of widow of Agha Sorish Kashmiri, a renowned poet, writer and fiery orator.

In a condolence message, the CM prayed for the departed soul and the bereaved family.

