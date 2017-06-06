Lahore: Capital City Police Officer Muhammad Amin Wains said the Lahore police have introduced an application named ‘Welfare Eye’ for the families of martyred cops.

The purpose of this application is to solve the problems of educational expenditures and pension of the children of martyrs. “I am thankful to the my team, especially SSP Admin Rana Ayyas Saleem who was brainchild of this project. I hope this application would facilitate the families of martyrs and save their time,” the CCPO said after the launch of App.

DIG (Investigation) Sultan Ch, DIG (Operations) Dr Haider Ashraf, DIG (Security) Dr Moin, SSP (Admin) Rana Ayyaz Saleem, SSP (Discipline) Tariq Aziz and all Divisional SPs attended the inauguration.

The feedback would be available in CCPO office where five lady officers would run this application. The App has all the information about martyrs and injured, the SSP briefed the participants. –PR