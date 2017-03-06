LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired a meeting on Sunday which reviewed progress on the under-construction 100-bed hospital in Manawan.

Presiding over the meeting, the chief minister said that the provision of best medical facilities is our top priority and in this regard the initiatives that have been taken are bearing fruitful results.

The projects for providing modern and quality medical services are being continued bristly. State of the art hospitals have been established in different cities of the province. The different projects for the construction of hospitals across the province are under progress.

The chief minister said that Recep Tayyip Erdogan hospital in Muzzafargarh is providing quality medical facilities to the patients and the Punjab government is working on the extension project of this hospital. The chief minister said that the construction work on the 100-bed modern hospital in Manawan is also fast going on.

With the completion of this project, best and quality medical facilities would be provided to the residents of the locality. This hospital would be of high standards as far as construction and medical facilities and services are concerned.

The chief minister gave instructions to select best doctors, nurses and other paramedical staff for this hospital. This 100-bed hospital is a gift by Punjab government to the masses of the locality, he added. The emergency services would also be provided in the hospital.

The administration of Indus hospital has done a remarkable work by successfully providing quality medical services in Recep Tayyip Erdogan hospital Muzzafargarh and Bedian Road hospital. We all have to serve the woeful humanity and in this regard the work done by the management of Indus hospital is appreciable.

Chairman Indus Hospital Regional Board Mian Ahsan, Chief Executive Officer Indus Hospital Dr Abdul Bari, Talha Barki, Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare and other relevant authorities also took part in the meeting.