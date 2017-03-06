LAHORE - Separate Emergency Department would be established in the teaching hospitals of Punjab on the pattern of Turkish Emergency Model.

It was decided in a meeting chaired by the Secretary Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Najam Ahmad Shah in Civil Secretariat, on Sunday.

For this purpose, the posts of Professor of Emergency, Associate Professor Emergency and other vacancies would be created with separate service career. Attractive pay package would also be introduced for these posts for effective and smooth running of emergencies in the teaching hospitals. Turkish experts would provide technical and consultancy services for this project. It is proposed to start Pilot project from Mayo hospital. The Turkish experts briefed the Secretary regarding their observations during the visit of different teaching hospitals of Lahore. They informed that in Turkey separate emergency departments were established for which dedicated staff have been deployed. They were of the opinion that by deploying dedicated staff and head of the emergency departments, create ownership and sense of responsibility.

They recommended that separate emergency services department is essential in the teaching hospitals of Punjab for providing immediate quality healthcare services to the patients. Secretary Health Najam Ahmed Shah agreed with the proposal of the Turkish experts and directed the officers of the department to come up with the short term and long term proposals with the consultation of Turkish experts for establishing separate emergency department in the hospitals of the province. Najam Shah directed that a close coordination and effective mechanism between the emergency department and indoor service of the hospitals is vital for shifting of the patients from emergency into the wards for further treatment.

Medical universities will start four to five years programme in the emergency services.

However, to make beginning, short term training courses for the already trained / qualified doctors will be arranged. Secretary Health Najam Ahmed Shah directed that the duty schedule of the doctors should be for 8 hours and in case of any special circumstances it should not be exceeded more than 12 hours. He directed that final recommendations must be furnished after taking input of all the stakeholders immediately. Government would provide all resources for hiring new staff, procurement of equipments and other requirements, the Secretary concluded.

Turkish experts of medical emergency services Dr Mehmat Akif, Dr Mehmat Ergin, Dr Yousaf Ali Altunsi, Dr Ayhan, Dr Ahmet Altiner and Dr Felah Attin, Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Prof Dr Sardar Fakhar Imam, Pro Vice Chancellors university of Health Sciences and KEMU Prof Junaid Sarfraz Khan, Prof Qazi Saeed, Principal Allama Iqbal Medical College Prof Rashid Zia, Principal PGMI Prof Ghayas un Nabi Tayyab, Special Secretary Health Dr Sajid Chauhan, Chief Executive Mayo Hospital Dr. Asad Aslam Khan, MS Mayo Hospital Dr. Tahir Khalil, MS Jinnah Hospital Dr. Sohail Saqlain, MS LGH Dr. Ghulam Sabir, Director Monitoring Health Department Zaheer Iqbal Malik and Consultant Dr. Haq Nawaz Bharwana attended the meeting.