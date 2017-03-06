LAHORE - More than 5,000 permanent members of the Lahore Gymkhana Club are due to elect a 12-member committee of management tomorrow(Tuesday).

The election will be for a period of three years.

The committee of management will then elect its chairman, who will run the club till 2019.

Two panels, led by outgoing chairman Mian Misbahur Rehman and ex-bureaucrat Kamran Lashari, respectively, are in the field. In addition, 15 independents are also among the contestants.

The business community supports Mian Misbah while bureaucrats back Mr Lashari. Those aware of the Gymkhana election dynamics are of the view that the presence of 15 independents may cause upsets.

Sunday Bazaars closed for PSL

LAHORE - All the Sunday Bazaars, operated by City District government Lahore, remained closed due to Pakistan Super League Final at Qaddafi Stadium.

Shadman Sunday Bazaar, Model Town Sunday bazaar and others Sunday bazaars remained closed, causing problems for the citizens. Those relying on the Sunday bazaars to buy fruits and vegetables for the week on subsidized rates had to meet disappointment.