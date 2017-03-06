LAHORE - Punjab Assembly is meeting here today at 2 pm after a short break of 19 days.

It will be 27th session of the present assembly and is likely to continue for three weeks. Besides the routine business, members will be asked to give their input on the next Punjab budget which is in the process of its making these days.

Book launch

LAHORE - The Indus Cottage Libraries Network Pakistan organised a book launching ceremony of Maqsood Chughtai’s "Khiraj-e-Tehseen Abdul Sattar Edhi" at Alhamra Adbi Baithak, Lahore Arts Council, The Mall, on Sunday.

Addressing the ceremony, Maqsood Chughtai said that his passion for travelling mobilised him to write books.

Agha Noor Pathan of Indus Cottage Libraries Network Pakistan said that over 300 libraries were operating all over the country under his organisation so that youth of Pakistan could have a taste of literature and current affairs topics through books.Others speakers appreciated Chughtai’s effort to pen down a book on the greatest humanitarian Abdul Sattar Edhi who disseminated message of peace and love throughout his life.