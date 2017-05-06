LAHORE - Six participants from Pakistan are to join Rajeev Circle, a prestigious fellowship, held every year in San Francisco, United States.

Two of them are from PlanX including Assistant Programme Manager and Head of Strategic Global Partnerships Eisha Zeb, and founder of Campus Feed Qasim Salam.

Other Fellows include Ali Murtaza of Makeistan, Usama Abid, founder and CEO at DIY GEEKS, Hina Tariq, COO at DIY GEEKS, and Hamza Munir, Chief Design Officer (CDO) at DIY GEEKS. They will take part in the three weeks fellowship in a Silicon Valley in May.

CampusFeed is a mobile application that specialises in social networks for campuses.

Its CEO, Qasim Salman told The Nation that posts can be uploaded on app to discuss courses and all gossip of campus without revealing anyone’s identity.

“The fellowship is a result of start-up competitions we won and the momentum was continued in every noticeable start up compaction in Lahore and elsewhere,” he added. Qasim thinks it is big change in the field of technology in Pakistan that a number of entrepreneurs are going to Silicon Valley.

Chairman of Punjab Information Technology Board, MIT Enterprise Forum Pakistan and Vice Chancellor of ITU, Dr Umar Saif said: "The increasing number of participants being selected every year from Pakistan for the prestigious Rajeev Circle Fellowship shows the huge potential that lies in our entrepreneurial ecosystem. With such opportunities these young entrepreneurs will develop the vision and the connections needed to disrupt the global market with their creative ideas." PlanX Director Hafsa Shorish was of the view that this was an encouraging platform provided by Asha Jadeja Motwani to Pakistani and Indian youth to become better enablers and innovators back home.

“The link between the Silicon Valley and our developing ecosystem is absolutely necessary for our growth and scalability. Hence, this fellowship can definitely help us establish stronger ties with the start up community within and outside Pakistan,” she said.

Rajeev Circle is the brainchild of the late Professor Rajeev Motwani and his wife Asha Jadeja Motwani, who is currently at the helm of group’s affairs.

The Rajeev Circle Fellowship has been benefiting young entrepreneurs from this part of the world by linking them closely to the Silicon Valley.

Since its inception in 2009, the group has invested in some notable companies, such as Google, Paypal, Cisco, Pinterest and Gogo, to name a few.