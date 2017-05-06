LAHORE - Noted thinker, scholar and former bureaucrat, Roedad Khan has said that the regime of military dictator General Ayub Khan was historic and golden as compared to this corruption rich period.

Talking to Sunday Magazine, Khan said that neither he allotted plot to a very close relative of Ayub Khan nor obliged ZA Bhutto for any wrong deed.

He stated that the first governor of West Pakistan, Nawab Mushtaq Gormani, and IGP Qurban Ali Khan were a hurdle in making of the Constitution. “Both Nawab Gormani and IGP Qurban didn’t want the Constitution,” he added.

Roedad Khan said that he had seen Bacha Khan in a British judge court. “My father, who was a tehsildar, refused to the AC who ordered to capture all the things of Bacha Khan,” Khan shared.

He also recalled seeing Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah during his time at FC College and Ali Garh University. Khan said that he had observed very closely the regimes of General Sikandar Mirza to Ghulam Ishaq Khan.

“The murderer of PM Nawab Liaqat Ali Khan was brought to the rally place in the custody of Special Branch NWFP,” he revealed.