LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the unprovoked cross-border firing and shelling by Afghan forces at Chaman.

He expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious lives and showed sympathy with the bereaved families. He also prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

“Targeting FC officials appointed on census duty is a highly condemnable act. It is an open aggression which is strongly condemnable,” he said.

Chairing a meeting on Quaid-i-Azam Apparel Park, CM Shehbaz expressed displeasure over the slow progress in different areas of the project, saying that the delay was intolerable.

He added: “We have to speed up pace of the project in a professional manner. He directed that the project should be moved ahead settling all its affairs speedily.” The CM said his government has planned to establish this park to promote industrial, commercial and economic activities.

Also, the chief minister paid a ‘surprise’ visit to Pasroor wheat procurement centre. A handout read: “The CM undertook the visit without due protocol and got mixed up with the farmers to know whether they were getting gunny bags fairly and staff behaviour with them.”

It added: “The CM detected discrepancies in the record upon which he ordered physical checking of all record at procurement relating to the distribution of gunny bags and stock of wheat. On physical checking of the record, he learned the difference in gunny bags distribution and the quantum of wheat procurement.”

He ordered the DPO to seal the record so that it can’t be altered and present a comprehensive investigation report. Shehbaz assured the farmers of guarding their rights and monitoring of wheat procurement campaign.

He said the Punjab Government has set target of purchasing 4 billion tonnes of wheat and the government will ensure due return to the farmers for their produce.

OUR STAFF REPORTER