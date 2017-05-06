LHC suspends BZU chancellor’s decision

The Lahore High Court Friday suspended the Punjab governor’s decision as chancellor on the establishment of sub-campus of Bahauddin Zakariya University in Lahore. A full bench headed by Justice Syed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi took up the case. Ex-chairman of sub-campus told the court that BZU syndicate had not approved the establishment. The management challenged the syndicate’s decision before the chancellor/governor. He said the governor was legal adviser of the varsity so it was “inappropriate” for him to hear the matter. The court suspended chancellors’ order and adjourned further hearing until May 11. –STAFF REPORTER

PU to resume Haj, Umrah offer

Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zaffar Mueen Nasir has announced that PU would offer Haj and Umrah to its employees through draw as per previous practice. He made this announcement at Faisal Auditorium in a ceremony to distribute copies of the Holy Quran among the employees of Grade 1 to 5 received from Khadim-ul-Harmain Sharifain Shah Salman Bin Abdul Alziz Al Saud. PU Registrar Dr Muhammad Khalid Khan, Additional Registrars Mr Ghulam Jillani, Jalil Tariq and Acting Treasurer Rao Muhammad Sharif also attended the event. The VC thanked Shah Salman Bin Abdul Alziz Al Saud and the Saudi Embassy. –STAFF REPORTER

Zoology Dept adopts lion cubs

The Punjab University Department of Zoology has adopted two months old two lion cubs, Chris and Angela, at Lahore Zoo for a year. A ceremony was held at the Zoo in which PU VC Prof Dr Zaffar Mueen Nasir, Dean Faculty of Life Sciences Prof Dr Naeem Khan, Chairman Department of Zoology Prof Dr Javed Iqbal Qazi, Associate Professor Dr Zulfiqar Ali, Director Lahore Zoo Mr Shafqat Ali, Punjab Wildlife Director Naeem Bhatti and students were present on the occasion. The lion cubs have been named after the British trainers who have recently visited Pakistan and equipped staff with modern zoo keeping techniques. –STAFF REPORTER

Jan Sher Khan to train Tevta students

Legendary player Jan Sher Khan and the Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority will work jointly for betterment of Squash in Punjab and training of Tevta students as per international standards. Tevta will also take charge of Squash courts and facilitate their students. A meeting was held at Tevta Secretariat here on Friday in which Jan Sher Khan, Chairperson Irfan Qaiser Sheikh, Squash Coach Farooq Butt participated. Jan Sher Khan said that Pakistani youth has talent as equal to the youth of developed countries but they are not being provided with the resources and training. “I will provide consultancy to Tevta for training their students,” he added. The legend further said that youth of Punjab will be able to get training for Squash as per international standards. Irfan Qaiser Sheikh said that Jan Sher Khan is our national hero and his consultancy will be an honour for Tevta. He also stressed the need of physical training of youth, saying this is the reason that Tevta wanted to train its students in Squash. “We will also like to demand Sports Board to provide Squash Courts to Tevta and will renovate them as per requirement,” Irfan Qaiser said and announced that Tevta will bear all the expenses. –STAFF REPORTER

LCWU convocation on 10th

The 13th convocation of the Lahore College for Women University will be held on May 10. Punjab Governor and Chancellor Rafique Rajwana will be the chief guest. The university also celebrated its 95th Founders’ Day on Friday. Lahore College Associates (LCA) arranged an event to mark the day. LCWU Vice Chancellor Dr Rukhsana Kausar, former LCWU VC Dr Bushra Mateen and office bears of the LCA joined in. –STAFF REPORTER

Tolerance drive for students

The Punjab University Institute of Social and Cultural Studies has launched a comprehensive project to promote tolerance among students under the title ‘Let tolerance be our virtue’. This was announced during a seminar at Institute of Social and Cultural Studies. PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zaffar Mueen Nasir, Faculty of Behavioral and Social Sciences Dean Prof Dr Zakria Zakir, Associate Professor Dr Rubeena Zakir and other faculty members were present on the occasion. –STAFF REPORTER