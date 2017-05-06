LAHORE - Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Kh Imran Nazir has stressed the need for promoting breastfeeding and completing routine immunization for better mental and physical growth of coming generation.

Addressing a prize distribution ceremony after posters and painting exhibition organised by Integrated, Re-Productive, Mother and Child Health Program (IRMNCH) at Alhamra Art Gallery on Friday, he said that it was the collective responsibility of the government and the society to give new generation a healthy and bright future so that they could play role in nation building and country’s development.

The purpose of exhibition was highlighting the importance of breas feeding. Director IRMNCH Dr Mukhtar Hussain Syed , Additional Director Dr Akhtar Rasheed Malik, Dr Zulifqar Ali, representatives of UNICEF and WHO, lady health workers and young artists attended the function.

Kh Imran Nazir said that LHWs were backbone of healthcare service delivery. He said that spending on curative side was much more than on the preventive side. He said that by focusing on preventive side would decrease patient load at hospitals. He urged parents to ensure administration of polio drops to their children.

He said that community should pay attention to keeping their houses/surrounding clean to avoid disease spread and dengue breeding. He lauded the artistic capabilities of youngsters who participated in the posters/paintings exhibition and announced that these would be displayed in the Gaynee Departments. He announced Rs5000 special prize for each participant. He distributed prizes and certificates among the winners.

Dr Akhtar Rasheed Malik informed that last month nutrition week was observed during which lady health workers visited door to door in the urban slums and localities of gypsies. LHWs held Health education sessions with local women and disseminated general awareness regarding hygiene and cleanliness.

They also distributed iron and vitamin tablets and ready food sachets for the malnourished children and anemic pregnant and lactating women. Moreover, 70,000 children have been registered which would benefit from treatment facilities at nutrition centres.

Graffiti contest

Students Council of Ameerun Din Medical College arranged a graffiti competition within the premises of the institution on ‘Rang Sang’. Prof Fakhar Ullah Tahir and Naheed Fakhar of National College of Arts, faculty members, doctors and students watched the competition among 25 groups of students comprising six members each.

Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute and Ameerud Din Medical College Prof Ghiyasun Nabi Tayyab distributed commendatory certificates among winners.

