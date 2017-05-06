LAHORE - The Lahore High Court Friday sought notifications issued earlier by the Punjab government banning use of drone cameras for coverage of public meetings of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf.

Justice Shams Mehmood Mirza of the LHC passed the order on petition filed by PTI and put off further proceedings until May 8. The judge ordered a law officer to come up with three notifications issued in this regard.

MPA Shoaib Siddique of PTI had filed the petition and submitted that he was convener of central administration committee of PTI for the purpose of public gatherings. He said his party was arranging public gatherings to motivate the people and to aware them about actual facts relating corruption of the federal government. PTI leadership had issued the schedule of public gatherings in different cities of the country as on May 05 in Nowshera, May 07 in Sialkot, on May 12 in Sargodha and on My 14 in Abbotabad, he said. But the Punjab government, he stated, issued a handout on April 27 on the basis of three notifications issued by additional chief secretary Punjab and put ban on coverage of any public rally through modern devices like drone technology, remote control, heli camera, balloons and UAS system till May 31.

He said that a ban had also been imposed on public gatherings outside and within boundary walls and required prosper permission from the concerned deputy commissioners.

He had made Punjab chief secretary, secretary interior and director general of public relations as respondents in his petition. He prayed the court that handout and notifications be declared as illegal and unlawful and operation of impugned handout and notifications be suspended till decisions on petitions.

reply sought over

sub judice TV debates

The Lahore High Court on Friday directed the federal government and Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) to submit their replies in a petition seeking directions to bar television channels from broadcasting programmes on subjudice matters. MH Mujahid had filed a petition through his counsel Advocate AK Dogar and sought enforcement of the Pemra Ordinance 2002, with effect to restriction on television channel to broadcast any programme or discussion on matter sub-judice before a court of law.

The petitioner submitted that that it was a universally accepted principle that when a case was pending in court whether subordinate or superior the matter was said to be sub-judice.

However, he said, “in Pakistan news anchors daily act like judges and the participants of their programmes argue like lawyers.” Even the remarks made by judges were subjected to criticism during the television programmes, he added.

He requested the court to bar TV channels from broadcasting such programmes.

After hearing initial arguments, Justice Shahid Karim took up the petition and directed a law officer to seek instructions from the government and Pemra within three weeks.