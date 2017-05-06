LAHORE - Pakistan and Turkey have agreed on extending cooperation in different arenas particularly to enhance their competitiveness in civil aviation.

It was decided in a meeting between Adviser to Prime Minister on Aviation Sardar Mehtab Ahmad Khan and Ambassador of Turkey in Pakistan S Babur Girjin on Friday. Besides them, Secretary Aviation Division Irfan Elahi and other officials were also present on this occasion. Matters of mutual interests to strengthening the ties between both countries particularly related to aviation industry were also discussed in a meeting. The PM’s adviser highlighted various steps underway for ongoing advancement of National Airline specifically flights safety, punctuality, ground handling, maintenance and induction of latest technology as well for the promotion of aviation. The Turkish ambassador highly appreciated all endeavours taken by the incumbent government and Sardar Mehtab in this regard. Also the adviser acknowledged the significant and protagonist contribution of Turkey in the region under the leadership of Tayyip Erdogan and expressed that being functioning democracies, Pakistan and Turkey are important icons of Muslim community and they owe important geographical positions in the region.

He also shared that both countries are bound with fraternal ties which should be cultivated constantly in order to promote mutual interests.

In the meeting, it was decided that in order to follow a fast pace sustainable development model and to embark on solid infrastructure of aviation sector, both counties should exchange the skills and technology to upgrade the competiveness and performance of aviation industry.