LAHORE - A judicial magistrate of district courts Friday extended until May 9 physical remand of four suspects including two doctors involved in transplantation of kidneys at a private rented building in the provincial capital.

The FIA officials produced Prof Dr Fawad, YDA General Secretary Dr Altamash and two paramedics before judicial magistrate Farooq Sohal and sought 10-day physical remand of the suspects. However, the magistrate granted four days physical remand of the suspects.

On Saturday, FIA arrested two doctors who allegedly were transplanting kidneys to foreigners at a rented house in Lahore. FIA Deputy Director Jameel Ahmad Khan-led team raided House No-151/E sector of EME Housing Society and arrested Prof Dr Fawad and Dr Altamash, Secretary General of Young Doctors Association (YDA) red handed.

During preliminary inquiry, the officials alleged, Prof Fawad and Dr Altamsh had disclosed the names of certain hospitals in the city whose management was involved in illegal transplant of the kidneys.

Dr Fawad and ring leader Saqib were already facing FIRs with local police in the same business but they secured bails from the courts and were again on their business, the officials said. They also stated that two paramedics were also part of the alleged crime.

They further stated that among the donors were a rickshaw driver Amir and a woman Roushni who were promised to be paid Rs150,000 each.

Amir decided to sell his kidney to pay back his loan, it is reported. However, Roushni could not be able to give her statement due to excessive bleeding, the official said, adding that the FIA arranged a professor from Mayo Hospital to look after her. Among the recipients were two Omani nationals who paid Rs4 million per head to the doctors for transplantation, said the officials adding that that they did not take donors and victims into custody since they were already trapped by the doctors.