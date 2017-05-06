LAHORE - A five-year-old boy was found murdered alongside the bank of Ravi River in Sanda police precincts early Friday. The body was moved to the morgue for autopsy.

Police investigators last night arrested the stepfather of the victim in connection with the horrific killing. The murder suspect Nadeem strangled his stepson Ali Shaan over some domestic dispute and fled after throwing his body alongside the river bank, sources close to police investigators said. The suspect was being grilled by investigators till late Friday night.

On Friday, some passersby spotted the body alongside the bank of the river (T-5) on the Bund road and alerted the police by phone. Rescue workers shifted the body to the morgue on an ambulance.

Resident of Sanda, Ali Shaan went missing under mysterious circumstances on Thursday afternoon. Police investigators and forensic experts also visited the crime scene to collect evidences.

A police investigator told The Nation that the suspect was taken into custody after they recorded the statements of the family members and local residents. Earlier, Nadeem tried to mislead the police by stating that the child was abducted by unidentified men when he was playing in the street. The police filed a murder case and were investigating the killing.