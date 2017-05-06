LAHORE, (NNI): Inauguration ceremony of Teachers Training Institute for Special Education was held at PAF Base, Lahore.

Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif honored the occasion as Chief Guest.

Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force was also present at the occasion. Senior PAF officers also attended the ceremony.

While addressing the participants, the Chief Minister congratulated PAF for establishing this significant institution for special education which is equipped with state of the art facilities. He also commended its completion in remarkably short time frame.

He further said that establishment of this institution would be an important hallmark in PAF’s training regimen and it would pave the way for provision of quality training to the teachers.

Teachers Training Institute is the project of Pakistan Air Force Women Association (PAFWA). The Institute is aimed at imparting quality training for future teachers. NNI