LAHORE - A 23-year-old Christian woman was killed and her two relatives wounded critically when a trailer bumped into a motorcycle near Sundar Adda on the Multan road.

Rescue workers said the lady, identified as Tahira, died on the spot. Her relatives Imran and Shoaib were admitted to the Jinnah hospital with multiple injuries. All the three family members riding on a motorcycle were going home when the accident took place.

The driver fled from the scene while the police impounded the trailer. Further investigations were underway.

Meanwhile, five passengers were wounded seriously when a crane hit a van close to the under-construction orange line metro-train in Choburgi area. Rescue workers said that the injured were shifted to hospital soon after the accident.