LAHORE - Lawyers and heritage experts have raised questions about construction of a new block at the Lahore High Court.

A new block is being constructed behind the Lahore High Court Bar Association offices near western gate of the Lahore High Court building, which is close to the Lahore Registry of the Supreme Court, one of the heritage sites.

Rogers Kolachi Khan and Associates, a private firm which conducted the heritage impact assessment report for the Lahore Metro Train Project last year, held that the Lahore Registry building of the Supreme Court was one of the 10 heritage sites of the provincial capital falling on the train route.

According to sources in the Punjab Archaeology Department, the dug up sites on the premises of the Lahore High Court are not 200 feet away from the Supreme Court building. The Shah Chiragh building, another heritage site, is near the place where the old building was demolished.

On the other hand, construction on the site near the old LHC building will need a visual impact assessment report from the department concerned, a Punjab Archaeology Department official told The Nation on condition of anonymity.

According to Section 22 of the Antiquities Act, 1975, “Anything contained in any other law for the time being in force, no development plan or scheme or new construction on, or within a distance of two hundred feet of a protected immovable antiquity shall be undertaken or executed except with the approval of the Director General.”

Section 11 of the Ordinance of 1985 prescribes that no development plan, scheme or new construction on or within a distance of 200 feet of a special premises shall be undertaken or executed except with the approval of the government or a committee.

Under Section 11 of the Ordinance 1985, permission cannot be granted in routine; it can be granted in exceptional circumstances only, where the government or a committee, after a due inquiry and inspection, are satisfied that development plan, scheme or new construction on or within 200 feet of special premises will not in any way destroy, break, damage, injure, deface or impair the special premises.

Bar members too have reservations about the place being dug up for construction of the copy branch building near Supreme Court’s Lahore Registry building, which is protected under the Special Premises Ordinance. The new construction is also damaging library of the bar.

Bar leaders say they wrote letters to the LHC administration about construction of the new block, but there was no response. An office-bearer of the bar said on condition of anonymity that an iron gate with barbed wires had been installed on the court premises on the way from the bar offices to chief justice’s courtroom. Another iron gate was erected on entrance to southern side of the LHC building. This, he says, raises questions about security of the LHC building as a national heritage site.

Architect Kamil Khan Mumtaz says, “I fought for protection of national heritage. I know the beauty of the historic LHC building, but I don’t know what is going on there.” He said, “One thing is sure that no development or construction is allowed within 200-foot radius of any national heritage under the law.”

Talking to The Nation, LHC Registrar Syed Khursheed Rizvi said they had written to the government for a no-objection certificate and were awaiting reply. He said that a buildings department official could give relevant information about the ongoing construction project. When contacted, the said official remarked, “Sorry, I can’t share any information.”

Punjab Archaeology Department Director General Ejaz Afzal refused to share any information about the ongoing construction project.