Hunting Season 2017

The Punjab Wildlife, Parks and Fisheries Department Thursday issued a notification permitting the commencement of waterfowls hunting season. However, the department issued warning against endangered migratory birds. “The department allows legal hunting of waterfowls including in the first schedule under one, two and three category of Punjab Wildlife (Protection, preservations, conservation and management) (Amendment) Act, 2017 from October 1 to March 31 on Saturdays and Sundays only,” said the notification issued by Deputy Director Muhammad Naeem Bhatti. The notification also stated some rules for hunting the waterfowls including all types of hunting is prohibited in wildlife sanctuaries and national parks. “Hunting in game reserves is allowed on a special permit issued by the director general. Hunting is admissible only under valid shooting licence. There will also be bag limit for waterfowls hunting that will be observed as mentioned in first schedule of Punjab Wildlife Act under all three categories against each species,” it added. “Every year when birds migrate to Pakistan in quest of moderate weather some endangered species also come and we make sure that hunters do not target those species,” Deputy Director Zafarul Hassan said. Punjab Wildlife and Parks Department Director General Khalid Ayaz Khan directed the field staff and protection force to remain alert to foil any illegal hunting. The DG also issued directives to facilitate maximum those coming for legal hunting of waterfowls. Every year migratory birds reach Pakistan to add colours to the wetlands of Pakistan crossing snowy hills mountains of Karakorum, Hindu Kush, and Suleiman Ranges. The bird’s migration from Siberia to Pakistan along the Indus River down to the delta is known as International Migratory Bird Route Number 4. The route covers 4,500 km. Migratory birds to avoid extreme weather conditions in Siberia and Russia travel to moderate weather lands and make stopovers at different lakes in Pakistan. The hunting starts every year. These birds would start going back to their breeding lands in the end of February and the process continues till March. According to Wildlife Act those caught in illegal hunting can be fined up to Rs 30,000 or jailed for years while the hunter’s vehicle can also confiscated.–FAIZAN ALI WARRAICH

Anti-dengue body meets

Minister Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Kh Salman Rafiq chaired a meeting of Cabinet Committee on Dengue at Civil Secretariat on Thursday to review prevailing situation and possible measures to control the menace. Minister Primary & Secondary Health Kh Imran Nazir, Pir Ashraf Rasool MPA, Special Secretary Primary Health Dr Faisal Zahoor, Prof Waseem Akram, CEO Health Lahore Dr Muhammad Saeed, officers of relevant departments, public health experts and the representatives of various institutions attended the meeting. Deputy Commissioners and CEOs Health of other districts participated in the meeting through video link. So far 5232 FIRs have been registered, 747 people arrested and 296 premises have been sealed on violation of dengue regulations. As many as 188 confirmed dengue patients have so far been reported in Punjab during the current year. Moreover, 104 dengue patients from Islamabad have also been reported in the hospitals of Rawalpindi. Kh Salman Rafiq stressed the need of timely redressal of complaints received through Health Line. He also directed effective publicity of Health Line 0800-99000 so that maximum citizens could benefit from this facility. Kh Imran Nazir expressed displeasure over performance of District Officer Preventive (Health) Bahawalpur and and directed him to appear in Lahore along with the relevant record.–Staff Reporter

UK team calls on health minister

A delegation of LGC Laboratory Services of the UK called on the Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Kh Imran Nazir at his office on Thursday. Secretary P&SH Ali Jan Khan, Additional Secretary Technical Dr Asim Altaf, Additional Secretary Drug Wing Muhammad Sohail, Deputy Secretary Technical Dr Yadullah and other concerned officers were also present. The participants exchanged views on up-gradation of drug testing laboratories of Lahore, Faisalabad and Rawalpindi according to the international standards. Both the parties agreed to continue and enhance cooperation for launching joint ventures in the regime of drug testing labs. –Staff Reporter

Daycare centre opens

Minister for Women Development Hameeda Waheeduddin inaugurated Daycare Center at Lady Aitchison Hospital on Thursday. Medical Superintendent Dr Samina Naseer, Director WDD Arshad Baig, Dr Rabia Rathore, Dr Alya, Dr Shoaib Ijaz, Dr Shumaila Akram and nurses were also present. Hameeda Waheeduddin said that the government has taken a number of steps for women empowerment. Under a Phased-Program, she said, facilities of daycare centers would be extended to working women across the province.–Staff Reporter