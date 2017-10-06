LAHORE - City police Thursday recovered two bodies from different parts of the provincial metropolis. The bodies were moved to the morgue for autopsy. Police investigators said the deceased men were drug addicts. According to rescue workers, a 45-year-old man was found dead on the footpath near Safanwala Chowk early Thursday. Some passersby spotted the body, not identified yet, and alerted the police. Hours later, police recovered another body from Bhatti Gate police precincts.

The deceased was named by police as 35-year-old Maqsood Ahmed. His family told the police that Maqsood was addicted to drugs. An eyewitness said the man was trying to administer drug injection to him when he suddenly slipped and fell into the drain. Rescue workers later reached the spot and managed to pull out the body from the drain. The body was sent to the morgue on an ambulance.