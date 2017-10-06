LAHORE - The Lahore High Court Bar Association on Thursday strongly condemned the ruling party for making amendments to the oath form for parliamentarians in the newly-enacted Election Act 2017.

The bar leaders said the government intentionally excluded the word ‘oath’ from the form and this was highly condemnable. They unanimously passed a resolution, demanding the old form of oath about finality of Prophethood of Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).

A huge number of lawyers was present at the general house meeting, which was held on the bar premises. The lawyers demanded resignation of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, saying that he had lost moral justification to remain in the public office.

Either he should resign or face NAB courts, said those participating in the meeting. LHCBA Secretary Amir Saeed Rawn, former president of bar Pir Masood Chishti and many others addressed the meeting. They said that Dar had developed huge assets in and outside the country and he had been indicted by a NAB court for his alleged role in corruption.

Therefore, they said, he could not be a minister anymore. They said that an all Pakistan lawyers’ convention should be convened to discuss all such issues.