LAHORE - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Lahore, has arrested a man over alleged misappropriation of Rs92 million public funds.

The accused, Muhammad Shakeel Khan, was arrested during an inquiry into charges against former accountant general of Punjab (AGP) Zahid Rashid. The amount was allegedly embezzled through fake claims.

According to details, the accused committed the offence of abetting in misappropriation of public funds by interfering in operations of the AG Punjab Office despite being a private person. The accused took a token machine into his custody and misused it to make fake claims of the Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA). The accused got these fake claims punched in the system and then used them to influence the staff of the AG Punjab Office to ignore all pre-audit mechanisms and process fake bills. Moreover, cheques prepared in lieu of these fake claims were received by accused Muhammad Shakeel himself. As per the NAB Ordinance of 1999, Section 9 (a), the accused committed the offence of abetment in misappropriation of public funds. The NAB Lahore has got seven days physical remand of accused Shakeel from an accountability court.

Police delegation arrives after training session in China

A delegation of Special Protection Unit arrived in Lahore on Thursday after attending three week training session in China. A police spokesman said the CPEC security course was hosted by China’s Ministry of Public Security in collaboration with the Jiangsu public security department at Yanchang. The officers of SPU, a wing of the Punjab police responsible for security of Chinese working in the province, attended the training session. DIG Muhammad Faisal Ali Rana headed the delegation. DIG Faisal Rana said that it was very informative course which will help in capacity building of both the police departments. He said that during the course police officers from Pakistan and China exchanged important information regarding security issues to each other.

During the course, different seminars and interactive sessions were held on important topics like law enforcement, security cooperation, investigations and latest techniques. At the concluding ceremony, Deputy Mayor of Yanchang Municipal peoples’ government Wang Qiaoquan while expressing his views stated that friendship of Pakistan and China is based on decades and that is why Chinese citizens in Pakistan always feel safe. He thanked Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif for sending the delegation. –Staff Reporter