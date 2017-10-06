LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said national development has always been a priority of the PML-N.

“The sit-in group has always created hurdles in national development as the PTI is not desirous of public development or prosperity in the country” he said while talking to his party delegation Thursday.

He added: “The anti-development political designs of such elements have been exposed. People want solutions to their problems and they will hold accountability of such elements in the next elections.” On the other side, he said the PML-N government will successfully complete the journey of development and prosperity.

Chairing a meeting of Punjab Shehr-e-Khamoshan Authority, the CM said that in addition to nine divisions, the model graveyards would also be developed on the pattern of Shehr-e-Khamoshan in every district of the province.

“New graveyards are necessary due to population explosion and the extending the scope of Shehr-e-Khamoshan will help provide the facility of burial,” he said and made it clear that no delay will be tolerated.

Ordering the completion of identification of land at the earliest, Shehbaz formed a committee under Local Government Minister Manshaullah Butt for the purpose.

He said offices of the Shehr-e-Khamoshan Authority be established at the same place where land is identified as it will help to save resources. He said the people engaged in this noble task are virtuous and this good deed should be further extended with hard work.

Authority DG Salman Sufi briefed the meeting while Rana Sanaullah, Kh. Ahmad Hasaan and officials concnerned attended the meeting. Commissioners participated from their respective divisions through video.