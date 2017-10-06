LAHORE (PR) - World Islamic Organisation (WIO) Chairman Sheikh Mazhar Shafi said on Thursday that disqualified prime minister Nawaz Sharif was not afraid of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) reference filed against him and his family members.

Addressing a meeting held in his chair, Mr Mazhar said that that Nawaz Sharif and his family members were not corrupt as they had done nothing wrong. He further said that come what may, the opposition could not oust Nawaz Sharif from the hearts of the people of Pakistan. He congratulated Nawaz Sharif over his unopposed re-election as the president of PML-N after the amendment to the Constitution of Pakistan and that of the political party. He also said that he would become the PM again.