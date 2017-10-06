LAHORE - Teachers talked about their problems while those in power corridors paid lip service to their problems on World Teachers’ Day on Thursday.

The World Teachers’ Day is celebrated every year on October 5 to pay tribute to teachers and highlight their services. Like around the world, the day was marked across Pakistan.

Making a humble appeal to the government, schoolteacher Muhammad Masood said their just demands like promotion should be met. “The government banned qualification increments for teachers a long time ago. Clerks having mere matriculation certificates have been promoted, but qualified teachers have been deprived of promotions,” he said.

A teacher of a private school said teachers were being badly ignored. “Teachers don’t get due respect so the best brains don’t join the teaching profession,” says Asghar Ali, who runs a private school in Faisalabad. He said the government should introduce a separate service for the teaching sector like it did for accounts, administration and police.

Teacher is the most important person of the society who deserves to be respected and honoured, said Punjab School Education Minister Rana Mashhood and Secretary Dr Allah Bakhsh Malik on a TV programme produced to mark the day.

Similarly, in his message, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that purpose of celebrating the day was to highlight the importance of teachers. His message read: “I pay respect to my teachers as well as the teaching community of the whole country with great reverence. I owe my success in life to my teachers. Today, we should reiterate our commitment to respect our teachers.”

The message said: “Education is a prerequisite for national development and the person who educates builders of the nation is called teacher. A teacher is the person who lights the candle of knowledge and plays an important role in giving direction to thinking and intellectual ken of students. In every society, teacher enjoys the highest status and is regarded as a spiritual father. His pivotal role cannot be ignored in making students useful citizens of the society.”

Students, in their teachers’ day messages, raised concerns at the plight of teachers.

Ali Khanzada, a medical student, said teachers would not be able to focus on their job if they are assigned administrative duties. The government should solve such problems on priority, he added. Paying tribute to her teacher, student Munam shed light on role of a teacher in nation building.